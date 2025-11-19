Insider projects major changes for Falcons in the offseason

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2025 NFL season. After a 3-2 start that included wins against the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills, they have lost five games in a row.

Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a potentially season-ending injury against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, worsening their situation. At 3-7, the Falcons are looking for answers in a season that hasn’t gone their way.

These developments could end up in several offseason changes, which could include head coach Raheem Morris.

Insider says Raheem Morris could lose his job

NFL insider Ari Meirov shared on Tuesday’s edition of “NFL Spotlight” that the Falcons are the “No. 1 hot-spot in the NFL” when it comes to potential firings. Amid a terrible season, Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot could be shown the exit door.

“The way they handled this rebuild and roster and putting it all together,” Meirov said. “If you’re not going to be winning, it’s a reckless way to do it, and it eventually comes back to bite you.”

Meirov reports that the Falcons’ brass will check everything to ensure the organization is in the right position to compete:

“I think the ownership group is going to have to take a hard look at everybody here, because these are guys they decided to keep when they fired Arthur Smith the first time,” Meirov said. “Terry Fontenot, Rich McKay, they are the ones who convinced ownership to go out there and hire Raheem Morris over that list of Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald and Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh. The people who convinced Arthur Blank to do it were Terry Fontenot and Rich McKay. There’s going to be a lot of real, serious discussions here in Atlanta as this year goes on.”

Atlanta will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hoping to snap their losing streak. However, a loss against their archrivals would make things more difficult for Morris and Co.

