Phillies are on the fence regarding potential All-Star move after re-signing Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies are a busy team in the MLB offseason. After re-signing none other than Kyle Schwarber, the team is now trying to get a hold on what an All-Star will do.

Apart from re-signing Schwarber, they also added Adolis Garcia and Brad Keller, now the Phillies are focusing on the situation of JT Realmuto. The catcher has started for the Phillies since 2019, and he’s been a multiple time All-Star for the team.

Realmuto can also play first base. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Phillies want to re-sign him. However, Realmuto is not guaranteed to return. As per Murray, “It’s no guarantee [Realmuto] returns, but it’s clear they want him. I’ve mentioned it with the Dodgers whenever they pursue star players, and I’ll say it with the Phillies, too. When they really want a player, how often do they miss?”

Realmuto is not in his prime, but still very productive

A three-time All-Star, Realmuto is 34 years old and might have signs of a slight decline. He slashed .257/.315/.384 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs in over 550 plate appearances for Philly. All those are lower numbers compared to the 2024.

The Phillies are urged to keep Realmuto on their roster as they have no internal alternatives nor are there any top-tier backstops available in free agency. To make it worse, finding catchers on the trade market is not an easy feat whatsoever.

Realmuto’s aspirations might not be in line with Philadelphia

It’s been reported that Realmuto’s contract aspirations are a bit hefty. He is seeking a multi-year contract worth $15 million per annum. Philadelphia is clearly being careful with the payroll, so these two parts might not align.

However, given the situation, the Phillies might not have any other option unless they are willing to really downgrade the quality of their catcher. Realmuto has all the leverage to get the deal he wants.