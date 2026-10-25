Why isn’t Breece Hall playing today for NY Jets vs Dolphins in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

The New York Jets face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season and Breece Hall might still not be ready to return.

The New York Jets are preparing for an AFC East divisional battle against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, but star running back Breece Hall is not going to suit up. Hall has spent the past three games sidelined while rehabbing a lingering quadriceps strain.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Breece Hall will be inactive for the game against the Miami Dolphins. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had reported previously that Hall wasn’t able to get a full practice all week.

With Hall unable to go, the Jets will exercise caution with their franchise running back rather than risk further injury. That leaves Braelon Allen firmly as RB1 in the meantime, with intent of being a power runner to carry the offensive load vs Dolphins.

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Braelon Allen has been a premium backup for NY Jets

Second-year back Braelon Allen has stepped into the starting role with authority, proving he can be an every-down bellcow. Through six games this season, Allen has totaled 314 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries, averaging a solid 4.2 yards per attempt.

Braelon Allen among RBs in Weeks 5–6, per @SumerSports:



41 carries (T-2nd)

194 rushing yards (3rd)



174 yards after contact (1st)

9 runs of 10+ yards (1st)

12 missed tackles forced (2nd) pic.twitter.com/M6WDwUHS2p — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 19, 2026

In addition to his downhill rushing prowess, Allen has nine receptions for 45 receiving yards in the passing attack. Over the last two contests alone, he has produced 220 yards from scrimmage, giving the Jets an explosive and dependable workhorse.

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NY Jets RBs have a favorable matchup vs Miami

Miami’s defensive line has struggled with consistency against physical, downhill rushing offenses, leaving them vulnerable between the tackles. Without Hall, the Jets can lean into Allen’s 235-pound frame to wear down the Dolphins’ defensive interior and control the time of possession.

The Dolphins have repeatedly surrendered big plays on early downs, which is great for New York’s ground-and-pound running style. If Allen can set the tone, the Jets are well-positioned to dominate on the ground.

Key takeaways

Breece Hall won’t play against the Miami Dolphins due to a quad strain.

against the Miami Dolphins due to a quad strain. Ian Rapoport reported Breece Hall has not yet returned as a full practice participant.

has not yet returned as a full practice participant. Braelon Allen has totaled 314 rushing yards and two touchdowns through six games.