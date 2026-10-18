Why aren’t the Miami Dolphins playing today, Oct. 18, in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Miami Dolphins will be absent from the Week 6 action on Oct. 18, leaving fans wondering about the timing of their next game and what this break means for Miami’s 2026 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins will not take the field on Sunday, Oct. 18, as the 2026 NFL season reaches Week 6. They are on their bye week, giving the team a scheduled break after opening the campaign with five consecutive games.

The timing comes after a difficult start for Miami. They entered their bye at 0-5, following a Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, so the week off gives Jeff Hafley and his team an opportunity to regroup before returning to action.

Miami is scheduled to return in Week 7. Until then, Dolphins fans will have to watch the rest of the NFL’s Week 6 action without their team, as they join Cincinnati, Detroit and Minnesota among the clubs taking the week off.

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Who are the Miami Dolphins playing in Week 7?

The Miami Dolphins will play the New York Jets in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. The AFC East rivals are scheduled to meet on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 PM ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The matchup will be their first game after its Week 6 bye. They enter the break at 0-5 following a 31-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 11, while the Jets are 2-3 heading into their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.

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This will also be Miami’s first AFC East matchup of the 2026 season. The Dolphins’ schedule includes two meetings with New York, with the second coming in Week 12 on November 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.

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