Why isn’t De’Von Achane playing today? Dolphins RB depth chart vs Vikings in 2026 NFL Week 4

The Miami Dolphins travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season with a depleted running back room as De'Von Achane is out.

The worst-case scenario played out right in front of the Miami Dolphins as their best player, De’Von Achane, is out for the 2026 NFL season with a torn ACL. For the first time, Jeff Hafley’s team will be put to the test without Achane as it faces the Minnesota Vikings on the road at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 4.

With Achane sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season, the Dolphins will need the rest of their running-back corps to step up. Entering Week 4, the Phins’ RB depth chart includes Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, and Carlos Rodriguez Jr. The latter was a practice-squad call-up on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s second-slate game against the Vikings.

Although both Wright and Gordon are intriguing young players, they aren’t quite at Achane’s level. Without the talent out of Texas A&M, Miami may really be without any firepower to take on the Vikings defense, led by blitz-maniac and familiar face Brian Flores.

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The Dolphins won’t be the only side missing their best player on offense, though. The Vikings will have a significant absence of their own as Justin Jeffersson is out for Week 4 against Miami with a left ankle sprain.

Ollie Gordon of the Dolphins.

Wright and Gordon’s production

With Achane out of the picture for the entire 2026 NFL season, the Dolphins will need their supporting cast to step up. Clearly, they won’t place all their eggs in one basket. Instead, the Fins will give carries to both Gordon and Wright, riding the hot hand, if there even is one.

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So far this season, Gordon has 20 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, while Wright has just three carries for 10 yards. Most of Gordon’s usage came after Achane left Week 3 injured. Most likely, he will be the first running back option against the Vikings, too. However, that could change if Wright gets off to a better start than Gordon.

Without Achane available, there is no clear-cut HB1 in Miami’s offense, and it could all be subject to change based on who is playing better.

Key takeaways

Torn ACL rules out Miami Dolphins running back for the entire 2026 season.

rules out Miami Dolphins running back for the entire 2026 season. Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, and Carlos Rodriguez Jr. compose the RB depth chart .

. Ollie Gordon recorded 20 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown before Week 4.