49ers’ Kyle Shanahan clears concerns around Nick Bosa after latest injury setback

Nick Bosa missed the San Francisco 49ers’ last few practices, and Kyle Shanahan explained the reasons behind his absence.

Nick Bosa’s right knee has been a significant issue for one of the league’s best defensive ends. Amid concerns about his absence from the San Francisco 49ers’ recent practices, Kyle Shanahan clarified to the media that it was due to tendinitis as part of his recovery.

“Just soreness, tendinitis,” Shanahan said during his press conference. “It’s a pretty normal thing with ACLs. Talking to our guys, they say it happens with about 90 percent of the [time]. So, it’s a normal thing. We’ve got to be smart here week to week, but no concerns about it being any more than that.”

With Mykel Williams on the PUP list, it will be key for Shanahan to have Bosa available from Day 1 of next season. To achieve that, caution regarding his recovery is a top priority.

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Nick Bosa’s lengthy layoff

Nick Bosa suffered a serious knee injury during a September 21, 2025 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, ultimately undergoing surgery on September 26 to repair a torn ACL. The setback derailed his campaign and underscored his recent durability challenges, as the 28-year-old star has not posted a double-digit sack season since 2023—the last time he managed to appear in all 17 regular season games.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up.

In fact, Bosa has played in just 17 total games over the past two seasons combined, recording 11 sacks during that stretch as he works to regain his status as one of the NFL‘s premier edge rushers.

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San Francisco’s upcoming games

Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers will kick off their 2026 preseason action at home on Thursday, August 13, hosting the Tennessee Titans at Levi’s Stadium. Following their opener, the 49ers hit the road for back-to-back exhibition road tests against AFC West opponents, traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, August 20, before closing out their preseason slate against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, August 27.

The 49ers must avoid more injuries

The 49ers saw their 2025 season severely impacted by major injuries to several of their foundational stars. Fred Warner suffered a season-ending fractured and dislocated ankle against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while George Kittle was sidelined early with a hamstring strain before suffering a torn Achilles in the postseason.

Additionally, Christian McCaffrey dealt with persistent calf and leg issues that limited his effectiveness, leaving San Francisco without its key playmakers for crucial stretches of the year.

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