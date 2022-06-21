The top 10 wide receivers of all time is an exclusive list, it is difficult to get on that list but it is also hard to get on the list of the current top wide receivers in 2022. Check here why Claypool is wrong.

Most NFL players are humble guys who know how hard it is to play and stay alive within a roster, they also know that getting paid to play football is a privilege that very few have, but there are other players like Chase Claypool who think they are better than others.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021-2022 NFL season was 'special' but not because of Claypool, but because it was the last season for Ben Roethlisberger, their loved quarterback, and it was also another season with a winning record for Mike Tomlin.

Last season was poor for Claypool in terms of touchdowns but overall he matched the same numbers from his first rookie season a few fewer receptions, thirteen fewer yards but his average per reception went up from 14.1 in 2020 to 14.6 in 2021.

Is Chase Claypool arrogant by naming himself among the best WRs in the NFL?

Not necessarily, but he's definitely not even in the top 20 for the upcoming 2022 season. Claypool could be in the top 3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers who are considered to be a good wide receiver school.

Claypool's statement naming himself a top 3 WR in the NFL was made during the I Am Athlete podcast, among the things he said, he told the hosts: "And just like you said, understanding I'm not normal — I feel that way when I'm on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I'm a top-five receiver. I know I'm a top-three receiver."

Another thing Claypool touched on during the podcast was his "lackluster" season in 2021 saying, "The plays just didn't work out, right? Some of the plays just didn't go my way. I didn't make some plays I need to make. But as a football player, understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So I'm going to be better this year."

