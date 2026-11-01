Is Jakobi Meyers playing today for Jaguars vs Colts in 2026 NFL Week 8?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is cleared to play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Sunday’s Week 8 AFC South divisional battle against the Indianapolis Colts with their passing attack receiving a major pre-game boost. Despite lingering injury concerns that kept him off the practice field late in the week, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has cleared medical evaluation and will take the field at EverBank Stadium.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning that Meyers, who was officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, is “good to go” for the division contest.

Rapoport’s update confirms that while the Jaguars proceeded cautiously with their veteran receiver during weekday preparations, Meyers experienced no setbacks.

Advertisement

Jakobi Meyers ready to face Colts

Jakobi Meyers was cleared by the Jaguars’ medical staff, and expected to start today against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. Uncertainty surrounding Meyers arose after Jacksonville’s weekly injury reports showed fluctuating practice availability.

The 29-year-old receiver logged limited participation during Wednesday and Thursday sessions while managing both hamstring and ankle ailments before sitting out Friday’s practice entirely. However, team officials clarified that Friday’s absence was a pre-planned rest strategy rather than a structural setback.

Why Meyers’ presence is critical for Jacksonville’s AFC South control

Sitting atop the division at 4-2, the Jaguars hold a commanding position in the AFC South standings. Securing a home victory over Indianapolis would push Jacksonville to 5-2 while handing the struggling Colts their sixth defeat of the campaign, effectively isolating Indy from the divisional race.

Advertisement

Having Meyers available provides quarterback Trevor Lawrence with crucial tactical advantages against Indianapolis’ defense. Meyers leads Jacksonville’s receiving core in third-down conversions, serving as Lawrence’s most reliable route-runner in high-leverage situations.

With Brian Thomas Jr. dealing with inconsistent usage and target share, Meyers remains the primary intermediate target inside the 20-yard line. As the Colts transition into a mid-season rebuild following major roster moves, Meyers’ presence allows Jacksonville to press their offensive advantage early and control tempo.

Key takeaways

Jakobi Meyers is good to go for Week 8 against the Colts despite injury designations.

is good to go for Week 8 against the Colts despite injury designations. Meyers’ absence from Friday’s practice was precautionary management for his hamstring and ankle rather than an injury aggravation.

At 4-2, a Jaguars victory featuring Meyers anchors Jacksonville’s lead in the AFC South standings while further distancing the Colts.