Is Jared Goff playing today? Lions’ starting QB vs Bengals in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Detroit Lions, led by Jared Goff, will visit Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

The Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals will make their debuts in the 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1, with Paycor Stadium serving as the venue. Head coach Dan Campbell recently told the media that Jared Goff is unlikely to play in this game.

“No, I don’t see Goff playing. Even if we didn’t have a quarterback, Goff’s not playing. We’ll just roll out… I don’t know, give me a name. You know what? We’ll put Tom Kennedy at quarterback,” Campbell said.

“We’ll do that in a heartbeat. He’ll run the whole show for the game. But no, so I don’t see Goff playing. Certainly (Luke) Altmyer is going to take a heavy load and then anybody else we get, we’ll get them up to speed as fast as we can and give them some reps.”

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It’s clear that Goff is one of the team’s biggest stars, and he has proven it since joining Detroit in 2021. Preserving his health is key for Campbell to keep him fresh throughout what promises to be a tough NFL season.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions.

New faces in the Lions’ QB room

The Detroit Lions acted swiftly to secure veteran stability in their quarterback room ahead of the new season. The Lions signed Josh Dobbs after Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement, bringing in the experienced 31-year-old journeyman on a one-year deal to serve as the primary backup behind starter Jared Goff.

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Known as the “Passtronaut” for his degree in aerospace engineering and his ability to quickly learn complex playbooks, Dobbs provides Detroit with a reliable, intelligent presence under center to keep the offense on track if called upon.

Joshua Dobbs warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Who will start against Cincinnati?

While there has yet to be any official confirmation from Dan Campbell, the head coach is expected to give both recently acquired Joshua Dobbs and Luke Altmyer a chance to see action throughout the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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Upcoming preseason games for Detroit