Dan Campbell reveals Lions will push Jahmyr Gibbs this season: ‘He’s only scratched the surface’

After getting a massive contract extension, Dan Campbell said the Detroit Lions will see a better version of Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Detroit Lions are in awe of Jahmyr Gibbs. Hence, they gave him a lucrative deal to keep him for years to come, and Dan Campbell has stated the running back has just began evolving into an even better player.

Per Campbell, who spoke on the Lions’ press conference, Jahmyr Gibbs has “only scratched the surface” on what he can do, and they’re prepared to “push him” this season.

That statement, paired to the fact that the Lions let David Montgomery go, and Gibbs is up there as one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, makes the Lions intentions clear as day. Gibbs will be the workhorse of this offense.

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Jahmyr Gibbs was stellar in 2025

Gibbs was an incredible player in the 2025 NFL season. In 2025, Gibbs had 1839 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler and one of the most unstoppable forces in the league.

Dan Campbell on having Jahmyr Gibbs back at practice:



"He does everything, look, he's tough, he'll protect, he's smart, he's versatile, he's got vision as a runner, he's got patience. He's obviously got long speed and this kid has a route tree now too."pic.twitter.com/7K9incxm5e — Kalshi Football (@KalshiGridiron) August 8, 2026

And that was sharing snaps with Montgomery. Yes, Gibbs was the most prominent back on the roster, but Montgomery was still stealing snaps out of him. Now, he is all alone in the Lions’ backfield.

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Gibbs is a very complete running back

Not only does Gibbs have a very complete skill set, but he is excels at every single area. Gibbs has agility, blazing long speed and incredible release. He is a weapon in the passing game as well, and has huge jukes and spins to go around the NFL defenders.