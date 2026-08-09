Lions sign Josh Dobbs as QB2 after Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement: How do their salaries compare?

After the sudden retirement of Teddy Bridgewater, the Detroit Lions signed Josh Dobbs to be their backup quarterback, but are they paying him more than the newly-retired QB?

The Detroit Lions saw how backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater retired at age 33. Without wasting a beat, the NFC North franchise signed Josh Dobbs to quite a good salary for a backup on a one-year deal.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Josh Dobbs inked a one-year, $1.425 million deal with $475 thousand fully guaranteed. That is a strong commitment. Still, it’s less than what Bridgewater made. He was one of the potential replacements for the Lions as Bridgewater retired.

The now-retired QB had inked a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Detroit Lions in March 2026, which included $1.59 million guaranteed. However, Bridgewater was a more well-regarded QB than the ‘Passtronaut‘.

Advertisement

Josh Dobbs’ profile

Standing at 6’3″ and 220 lbs, Dobbs is a 31-year-old quarterback who has been regarded as a valuable backup in the NFL. Dobbs, whose ‘Passtronaut‘ nickname comes from his degree as an Aerospace Engineer, has played for the Steelers, Titans, Cardinals, Vikings, 49ers, and Patriots.

The #Lions are signing veteran QB Josh Dobbs



He replaces Teddy Bridgewarer. pic.twitter.com/j1X5AUrCZT — (31- 51)(68-50) Anthony Ramirez (@Talkin2Tony) August 9, 2026

Dobbs has 3,346 passing yards for 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions on 62.8 completion percentage and a 78.3 passer rating. Where Dobbs enjoyed his best football was in 2023, where he started 12 games for Arizona and Minnesota.

Advertisement

Dobbs is likely not seeing the field much though

The Detroit Lions have a solid QB1 in Jared Goff, who is a borderline top 10 quarterback in the NFL. Hence, unless he is injured, the likelihood of Dobbs taking the field is very dim.

Still, as a veteran, Dobbs is a very serviceable and smart quarterback. So, if he indeed needs to be under center, he will surely know the playbook at a good rate. Dobbs have been around a long time in this league.