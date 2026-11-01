Is Jaylen Waddle playing today for Broncos vs Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season?

Jaylen Waddle hasn’t been exactly what the Denver Broncos expected in the 2026 NFL season, but he is still the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. Entering a crucial AFC West bout against the Kansas City Chiefs, he is listed as questionable and set to be a game-time decision. However, things are reportedly looking up, and Waddle is likelier to play than to be sidelined.

“Jaylen Waddle, who has been dealing with a chest injury that he aggravated last week, is trending in the right direction to play, source says,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on his X account.

Since being traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Mile High City, Waddle hasn’t had the start to the 2026 NFL season many had hoped for, and his production with the Broncos has been quite limited. In Week 8, Waddle is trending toward suiting up and getting another shot at the Chiefs, against whom he had his worst game of the year in Week 1.

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Waddle against the Chiefs

In his Broncos debut, Waddle mustered only one reception on three targets for a measly two-yard gain at Arrowhead. In Week 8, Waddle will hope to change the tune against Kansas City, as the Chiefs have been one tough nut to crack for the Alabama product.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Broncos.

Waddle has faced the Chiefs three times in his NFL career, yet he has never recorded more than 50 receiving yards against them or scored a touchdown. Considering he will face them twice every year and the Chiefs are the main obstacle standing in the way of the Broncos’ goal of winning the division, Waddle may want to find his footing and snap the drought against them.

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Waddle’s projections for Week 8

Not only are Broncos fans worried about Waddle’s questionable status, but fantasy football owners are, too. After leaving Week 7’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a chest injury, Waddle didn’t practice on Wednesday and was only a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, meaning he is questionable to play Sunday. However, reports around the NFL point to Waddle playing in Week 8. That means he’s expected to be the leading receiver in a Broncos offense that struggles dearly to move the chains through the air.

Still, Waddle is projected to put up 10.85 points (PPR), according to ESPN’s fantasy football app. Waddle hasn’t surpassed the 10-point mark in the last three weeks, though. He’s seen more targets than any other wideout in Denver, and it’s a matter of him catching the ball and gaining yards after the catch rather than getting the opportunities to shine.

Crucial game

As the 5-2 Broncos and 5-1 Chiefs meet in Colorado, the AFC West will see a pivotal matchup. Waddle, who’s trending toward playing, could be a decisive factor if he can end his rough stretch and deliver a vintage performance.

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Key takeaways