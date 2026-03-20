Dolphins’ new WR Jalen Tolbert ready to step up for Miami after Jaylen Waddle’s trade to Broncos

The Miami Dolphins are undergoing a massive rebuild. This offseason, the club signed Jalen Tolbert to add depth to the wide receiver group, but he is now set to take on a larger role after Jaylen Waddle was traded to the Broncos.

In recent weeks, the Dolphins have made significant changes to their roster. Initially, they brought in Malik Willis to lead the offense, but the unit he encountered upon his arrival has changed drastically in recent days.

This week, the club traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. He was expected to be the team’s WR1 following Tyreek Hill’s exit, but the receiving corps at Willis’s disposal will now have a new hierarchy.

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Jalen Tolbert believes his chance to shine has arrived

When Jalen Tolbert signed his one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Dolphins, he expected a larger role than he had with the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, few believed he would emerge as the WR2 on the offseason depth chart.

Following Jaylen Waddle’s departure to the Broncos, Malik Washington has become the new WR1, with Tolbert as the WR2. After playing a limited role in Dallas, Tolbert is now ready to step up and prove his worth—not only to the Dolphins but to the entire NFL.

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“Obviously, all we ever can ask for is opportunity,” Dolphins new wide receiver Jalen Tolbert said, via Ryan Mackey of WPLG. “I felt like this was the best opportunity and I’m excited about it.”

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Miami aims for a 180-degree change

The Dolphins have undergone a massive transformation this offseason, including the arrival of a new general manager, head coach, and starting quarterback, as well as a revamped wide receiver corps.

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While they aim for a better season than last year, the sheer volume of these changes has raised doubts among fans. However, if they manage to succeed, it may go down as one of the most successful 180-degree turnarounds in NFL history.