Is Joe Burrow playing today for Bengals vs Texans in 2026 NFL Week 2?

Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals got their 2026 NFL season off to a strong start with an important win in the season opener, and they will look to build on that result at NRG Stadium. While Joe Burrow was listed as questionable for this game according to the NFL’s official website, insider Tom Pelissero reported on X that the quarterback is expected to suit up and start.

“Burrow is listed as questionable and the team elevated Josh Johnson from the practice squad. But barring a setback, Burrow should be good to go,” Pelissero also added.

Johnson is therefore listed third on the Bengals’ depth chart, in case he is needed due to any unforeseen circumstances. The team’s primary backup remains veteran Joe Flacco, who played an important role for Cincinnati last season.

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What happened to Burrow?

After pulling through a tight week of practice, Joe Burrow was listed as questionable for Sunday’s clash against the Texans as the QB manage a lingering back issue that began troubling him shortly after Week 1. While Burrow managed to take reps every day, the coaching staff opted to cap his workload to prevent any aggravation ahead of kickoff.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball before the game against the Chicago Bears.

The questionable designation is largely a technical necessity under NFL reporting rules, giving the training staff flexibility while keeping his status fluid right up until warmups.

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Joe Burrow’s numbers in the season opener

Burrow kicked off the season against Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a super solid, balanced performance to secure the 33-27 win for Cincy. He went 25-of-35 passing (a clean 71.4% completion rate) for 254 yards, slinging one touchdown pass and giving up one interception.

On top of that, he chipped in with five carries on the ground to keep the Bucs’ pass rush honest and keep the chains moving when things broke down. It wasn’t an absolute stat-sheet explosion, but it was smooth, efficient, and got the job done to start the year 1-0.