Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker takes subtle jab at NFL over disciplinary sanctions

During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ solid Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos, Kenneth Walker, who praised the offensive line, delivered an impressive debut performance. However, the running back also received bad news after the NFL decided to fine him for an action during the game.

According to the league office’s weekly release, Chiefs running back Walker III was fined $8,357 for throwing the football into the stands during the Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos. The infraction violates the NFL Sportsmanship policy, and a second fine would be $14,328. Walker addressed the fine on a recent TikTok, providing an immediate caption.

“After I scored the other night, I threw the ball into the crowd. It cost me an $8K fine, but this man’s memory is priceless,” Walker wrote. “Shout out to unc.” Along with his statement, Walker shared an image of the fan holding the football with a big smile, signaling that he does not regret his actions.

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Fines in the NFL

Player infractions may come to the NFL’s attention in several ways. The league may respond to an official’s call during a game or to a specific play that a team submits for review. The NFL Officiating Department also reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team.

Walker was not the only player fined from Monday’s game. Chiefs right guard Trey Smith was fined $6,750 for a chop block in the fourth quarter. Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton was fined $11,941 for a late hit in the fourth quarter.

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That is how Walker’s fine came about following a league review, though there is arguably a lack of recognition of the context and situation. Nevertheless, the reigning Super Bowl MVP earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Walker led the league with 191 scrimmage yards — 173 rushing and 18 receiving — in Week 1 and scored two touchdowns. He became one of six running backs in NFL history to tally at least 190 scrimmage yards, one rushing touchdown, and one receiving touchdown in a Week 1 game.