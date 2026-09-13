Russell Wilson issues alarming Joe Burrow warning to Bengals

Russell Wilson has made it clear to the Cincinnati Bengals that if they don't deliver, the might lose Joe Burrow.

The Russell Wilson TV commentator career has started off dropping a bomb. The Super Bowl winner made it clear to the Cincinnati Bengals that their future with Joe Burrow as their quarterback might be a short one.

Russell Wilson is now an analyst for CBS Sports, and he was clear. “If it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, Joe Burrow is gone,” Wilson said. Now, it’s not a common thing to see that a franchise quarterback leaves, but this might be one of the rare cases.

Burrow is a top three quarterback in the NFL, yet the Bengals constantly miss the playoffs due to organizational incompetence. Hence, he could have enough if another year of bad results comes for Cincy.

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The Bengals did moves to appease Burrow

The Bengals have three big debts with Burrow. One of them was to improve the defense. They did. Three new starters are going into the defensive line, including big-time player Dexter Lawrence.

Joe Burrow says he has 5 major goals for the rest of his career:



– Win the Super Bowl

– MVP

– All-Pro

– Undefeated Season

– Break Bengals passing record#Bengals pic.twitter.com/MowavNkAFs — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) September 13, 2026

Another one was giving him protection, while this one remains to be seen, the Bengals have tried bringing in new players in recent years. The third debt is coaching, and Zac Taylor is on the hot seat.

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Burrow has done his part

Not only has Burrow already guided this team with a bad defense, a bad coach, and a bad defense all the way to the Super Bowl, but he always balls out when healthy.

Burrow might be the only quarterback to have a case to win the league MVP on a team that didn’t even make the playoffs. When Burrow is on the field, the Bengals always have a chance to win games, despite everything else. However, that’s not a way to win Super Bowls, which is what Burrow wants.