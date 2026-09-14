Is Patrick Mahomes playing today for Chiefs vs Broncos in 2026 NFL Week 1?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 matchup to open the 2026 NFL season will feature one of the most highly anticipated returns. Patrick Mahomes has made an astonishing recovery from the serious injury he suffered months ago, and he is expected to take the field in a high-profile Monday Night Football showdown against the Denver Broncos.

“His strength is symmetrical from side to side—his function is the same side to side and his graft is fully healed,” ESPN‘s Ian Rapoport revealed on X. “We are going to see as close to 100% of Patrick Mahomes as we could possible see considering the timeline.”

This divisional clash will feature two major stars, as the Broncos will also have Bo Nix as a starter for this game. Arrowhead is ready to see one of its biggest stars back on the field and, why not, dream of making another run to the Super Bowl.

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Mahomes’ highly anticipated return

The end of the 2025 campaign was undoubtedly not what Chiefs Kingdom had hoped for. Not only because of the team’s early elimination and failure to secure a ticket to the playoffs, but also because of the serious injury suffered by Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs lays on the ground after sustaining an injury.

In mid-December, the No. 15 tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, sparking concern among everyone inside the stadium. Against all odds, he managed to make a remarkable recovery that will see him back at the helm of the Chiefs for a season opener once again.

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Chiefs’ QB room for the 2026 season

It is clear that, for Andy Reid, Mahomes will be the one calling the shots for his team throughout the season, as long as his body holds up. But if he needs to turn to other options, the Chiefs’ depth chart features two intriguing names behind him.

As the primary backup, Justin Fields stands out as an experienced player who could rise to the occasion if called upon. Finally, rookie Garrett Nussmeier sits further down the depth chart, perhaps with fewer opportunities to see the field, but looking to gain valuable experience while developing alongside a talented group of players.