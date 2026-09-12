Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III reveals what sets Patrick Mahomes apart from other QBs

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback of the 202s decade in the NFL. For his new teammate Kenneth Walker III, there is a factor that explains why the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller is an elite player.

Walker appeared in front of reporters and praised Mahomes’ preparation. “This dude always writing notes, when he don’t even have to—I looked at his notes, they’re so neat I’m like dang I’m really slacking—That’s a great leader and somebody you want to play along side of.”

Mahomes is a student of the game despite him being arguably the most talented player in the NFL. The fact that Mahomes, after winning five Super Bowls, is still hungry and not slacking is a testament to his greatness.

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Walker also brings winning pedigree to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are used to going on deep runs and Super Bowl appearances. Hence, the culture is a winning one. Walker fits right in with the team. After all, he just won a Super Bowl and was labeled the MVP of the game.

Screw it, Kenneth Walker highlights! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Thor66rCvG — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) September 11, 2026

Kenneth Walker is also a huge talent in terms of player. Hence, you’re getting a premium quality playmaker that already knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl to join forces with a dynasty in the making.

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The Chiefs come as underdogs this season

In an unusual turn of events, the Chiefs actually come into the 2026 season as underdogs. They’re not favorites to win the Super Bowl, to get to the AFC Championship Game, and not even favorites to win the division.

This is uncharted territory for Mahomes. However, there are reasons for this. Mahomes is coming off an ACL injury. The Chiefs had their worst season since Mahomes got the starting job, and all the division has gotten considerably better.