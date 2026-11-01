Is Rashee Rice playing today for Chiefs vs Broncos in 2026 NFL Week 8?

Rashee Rice will play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Empower Field at Mile High for a critical Week 8 AFC West division clash against the Denver Broncos with their passing attack back at full strength.

Following lingering injury concerns that kept him sidelined throughout October, star wide receiver Rashee Rice has officially shed his injury designation and will suit up on Sunday afternoon.

Rice initially suffered a right hamstring strain—with minor knee discomfort also in the mix—during Kansas City’s Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. After progressing through limited practice reps on Wednesday and Thursday, the WR was upgraded to a full practice participant on Friday clearing the final physical hurdle to play.

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Rashee Rice finally returns with Chiefs

Rashee Rice carries no injury designation status and will play at wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs today against the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The return comes at an optimal time for head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City enters Week 8 holding a 5-1 record atop the division, looking to rebound from a tough Week 7 loss in Seattle and complete a season sweep over Denver following their Week 1 victory.

Prior to his Week 4 injury, Rice established himself as Mahomes’ most targeted playmaker, leading the team in receptions and yards after the catch. His return unlocks key tactical advantages for the Chiefs against Denver’s secondary.

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Rice excels at turning short underneath routes into explosive gains, giving Kansas City an immediate solution against Denver’s aggressive pass rush. With Rice back on the field, opposing defenses can no longer bracket Travis Kelce exclusively inside the 20-yard line, restoring Kansas City’s red-zone efficiency.

Key takeaways