Bears deliver worrying news on key teammate for Caleb Williams ahead of Rams playoff matchup

The Chicago Bears have a tough playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and it just got even tougher. The NFC North club has delivered concerning news to Caleb Williams regarding the availability of one of his key teammates for the 2026 Divisional Round game.

It has been an outstanding season for the Bears. Under the guidance of new head coach Ben Johnson, the team dominated the NFC North, but the playoffs are now presenting a much bigger challenge for Williams and company.

After their Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Bears lost two of Williams’ key teammates for the remainder of the season. Now, reports indicate that another crucial player may not be available for the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams.

Who could miss the game against the Rams for the Bears?

The Bears listed Rome Odunze as questionable for Sunday’s game on their Friday injury report. The wide receiver has been dealing with a foot injury that sidelined him for the final month of the regular season.

Odunze returned for the Wild Card game against the Packers, but it appears the injury resurfaced afterward. He finished the game with two receptions on six targets for 44 yards.

While Williams has shown he can operate without Odunze, the presence of the former first-round pick clearly elevates the offense. It remains unclear whether Odunze will miss the game, but his appearance on the injury report suggests his workload could be limited.

Caleb Williams needs Odunze, but not everything is lost for the Bears

Against the Packers, Caleb Williams found a reliable partner in tight end Colston Loveland, who helped exploit Green Bay’s defense. Loveland caught eight passes for 137 yards, and although he didn’t score, his production was crucial in moving the chains and securing the win.

Williams will also continue to rely on DJ Moore, who remains the Bears’ top receiving option. Still, having Odunze available—even in a limited role—could prove vital against the Rams’ strong defensive unit.