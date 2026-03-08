NY Rangers confirm key roster move after loss against Devils and Vincent Trocheck rumors in NHL trade deadline

The New York Rangers did not make any blockbuster move before the NHL trade deadline. Despite all the rumors involving Vincent Trocheck, general manager Chris Drury decided to stay put.

The message from the team’s front office is very clear. They will not sacrifice key pieces for the future for offers that do not match the value of their players. Although a rebuilding mode is looming to become a Stanley Cup caliber franchise, the approach will be very careful.

Now, everything comes down to a respectable finish to the season in the Eastern Conference. With the need to keep winning games to reward the unconditional support of their fans, the Rangers continue making moves.

Who did the Rangers just sign?

The New York Rangers confirmed that Brendan Brisson has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. The move comes just two days after the NHL trade deadline to add depth to the roster.

Can the New York Rangers make the playoffs?

The New York Rangers can still make the playoffs but, in realistic terms, the chances are minimal. They are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 56 points and, to secure a wild card spot, it would practically take a miracle for them to catch the Boston Bruins (75 points).

