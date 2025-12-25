Is Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs vs Broncos Christmas game today in 2025 NFL Week 17?

Taylor Swift is usually seen at Kansas City Chiefs home games, and this Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos carries extra significance as it will be the team’s final home game of the season. It is possible that Swift will be in the stadium, as she has been on previous occasions.

Even though the Chiefs are no longer playing for postseason positioning, Swift has remained consistent in attending home games. She has previously said she prefers those games for security reasons and due to her personal schedule. At this point, however, her attendance has not been officially confirmed.

This is Travis Kelce’s final home game of the season, with the regular season ending next week. Swift will not have another opportunity this year to attend a Super Bowl to support her boyfriend alongside his family. It is also worth noting that this has not been a poor season for Kelce, as he has surpassed 800 receiving yards and has already exceeded last year’s touchdown total. Entering Week 17, he has five touchdowns.

When was the last time Taylor Swift was seen at Arrowhead Stadium

Prior to Week 17, Swift was last seen at the Chiefs’ home game against the Chargers. She attended that matchup as promised, watching from a suite alongside Kelce’s family. The Chiefs lost that game 16-13, and it became part of their current losing streak heading into the Broncos matchup.

It is also notable that Chris Oladokun will be the quarterback against Denver, meaning it will be another game in which Swift will not see passes from Patrick Mahomes to Kelce, something she has rarely experienced during her visits to Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite the Chiefs’ disappointing season, Swift has continued to support not only Kelce but the team as a whole. Kansas City has already been eliminated from the playoff race, yet much of the attention around the team remains centered on whether Swift will be spotted at another home game.