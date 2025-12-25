Why is Chris Oladokun and not Patrick Mahomes or Gardner Minshew playing tonight for Chiefs vs Broncos on 2025 Christmas?

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos in a Christmas Day matchup, and the absence of Patrick Mahomes has raised plenty of questions, especially with Gardner Minshew also unavailable. The reason, however, is straightforward and comes down to the quarterbacks currently available on the roster.

The Chiefs’ depth chart is clear heading into the game against Denver. Chris Oladokun sits at the top of the list as the No. 1 quarterback, while Shane Buechele would be the next option in case of an emergency. Star quarterback Mahomes is sidelined with an injury, and Minshew is also unavailable.

Kansas City is dealing with a quarterback crisis. Mahomes is not expected to return until 2026, while Minshew is dealing with a knee injury that is not as severe. Mahomes’ injury required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process, making his absence far more significant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much experience does Oladokun have

Between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Oladokun appeared in a total of two games with the Chiefs, one in each year. His experience at the NFL level is extremely limited, and he has primarily served as a practice squad quarterback since 2022. That was the year he entered the league after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Since 2022, Oladokun has completed 11 passes on 16 attempts. He has not thrown a touchdown or an interception during his time with the Chiefs, the only team where he has managed to maintain a longer stay. He has also recorded 12 rushing yards.

Advertisement

The Broncos are expected to take advantage of the absence of Mahomes and Minshew, as Kansas City’s offense is likely to struggle without them. However, Oladokun’s familiarity with the system and his years within the organization could lead to a different and potentially surprising outcome.