Trending topics:
NFL

Why was the 2024 NFL season opener between Chiefs and Ravens delayed?

Heavy rainfall and lightning delayed kickoff of the 2024 NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead.

A general view of the field is seen as it rains during a weather delay due to inclement weather prior to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesA general view of the field is seen as it rains during a weather delay due to inclement weather prior to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Football fans have been waiting for this moment for months, but the weather almost threatened to ruin it. Unexpected inclement weather complicated the scenario for the 2024 NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, forcing kick-off to take a place a bit later than planned.

The rain shower started little more than an hour before kickoff, originally scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET). But it didn’t take long for warmups to be interrupted due to the thunderstorm, with fans also being asked to make their way to the concourses.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network eventually reported the 2024 NFL season opener betwen Chiefs and Ravens would kick-off at 8:40 PM (ET). Though that’s a 20-minute delay from the original kick-off time, fans at least know they’ll get to see this highly anticipated game.

The outlook was not encouraging for a while, with lightning striking north of Arrowhead as the players and fans’ safety looked in danger. Fortunately, the rain slowly let up as clear skies started to take over at the stadium.

Signage is seen on the field as it rains during a delay due to inclement weather prior to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Signage is seen on the field as it rains during a delay due to inclement weather prior to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Curiously, a rainbow appeared over Arrowhead as the teams returned to the field to warm up. So after just a little scare, the Chiefs and Ravens are set to lock horns in the first NFL game of the year.

Advertisement
Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

see also

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Chiefs and Ravens kick off 2024 NFL season in highly anticipated TNF showdown

Not only does the 2024 NFL season opener bring us an exciting showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, but also a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship Game.

On January 28, the Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in a hard-fought game in Baltimore to claim a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII, where they gained the upper hand against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement
Lamar Jackson’s surprising admission on the last time Ravens faced Mahomes’ Chiefs

see also

Lamar Jackson’s surprising admission on the last time Ravens faced Mahomes’ Chiefs

I’m curious to see what we’ve got,” Reid said in his final message for Mahomes and company ahead of this match.And just like the Chiefs coach, the entire football community can’t wait to see what the reigning champs have to offer tonight.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Video: Rookie WR Xavier Worthy scores first TD with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in 2024 NFL kickoff
NFL

Video: Rookie WR Xavier Worthy scores first TD with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in 2024 NFL kickoff

Video: Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson combine for Ravens' first TD in 2024 NFL season vs Chiefs
NFL

Video: Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson combine for Ravens' first TD in 2024 NFL season vs Chiefs

Who is Coco Jones, the national anthem singer for the Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL 2024 Kickoff game?
NFL

Who is Coco Jones, the national anthem singer for the Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL 2024 Kickoff game?

Eagles: HC Nick Sirianni won't have a key player to face the Packers
NFL

Eagles: HC Nick Sirianni won't have a key player to face the Packers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo