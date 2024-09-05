Why was the 2024 NFL season opener between Chiefs and Ravens delayed?

Heavy rainfall and lightning delayed kickoff of the 2024 NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead.

Football fans have been waiting for this moment for months, but the weather almost threatened to ruin it. Unexpected inclement weather complicated the scenario for the 2024 NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, forcing kick-off to take a place a bit later than planned.

The rain shower started little more than an hour before kickoff, originally scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET). But it didn’t take long for warmups to be interrupted due to the thunderstorm, with fans also being asked to make their way to the concourses.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network eventually reported the 2024 NFL season opener betwen Chiefs and Ravens would kick-off at 8:40 PM (ET). Though that’s a 20-minute delay from the original kick-off time, fans at least know they’ll get to see this highly anticipated game.

The outlook was not encouraging for a while, with lightning striking north of Arrowhead as the players and fans’ safety looked in danger. Fortunately, the rain slowly let up as clear skies started to take over at the stadium.

Curiously, a rainbow appeared over Arrowhead as the teams returned to the field to warm up. So after just a little scare, the Chiefs and Ravens are set to lock horns in the first NFL game of the year.

Chiefs and Ravens kick off 2024 NFL season in highly anticipated TNF showdown

Not only does the 2024 NFL season opener bring us an exciting showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, but also a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship Game.

On January 28, the Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in a hard-fought game in Baltimore to claim a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII, where they gained the upper hand against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m curious to see what we’ve got,” Reid said in his final message for Mahomes and company ahead of this match.And just like the Chiefs coach, the entire football community can’t wait to see what the reigning champs have to offer tonight.