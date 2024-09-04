NFL News: Andy Reid sends final message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ahead of season opener

Head coach Andy Reid can't wait to see how Patrick Mahomes and company fare when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes‘ quest for an unprecedented three-peat starts Thursday, when the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead in the 2024 NFL season opener.

Needless to say, the football community is eagerly looking forward to watching this game after months of inactivity. Reid, meanwhile, is just curious to see how his players fare against Lamar Jackson and company.

“I’m curious to see what we’ve got,” Reid said Tuesday. “I mean, that’s always – I think that’s probably with every player, every coach, every fan, (and) every media person. They’re curious to see what you have and how you handle everything. That’s the best part about it. We will see how it goes.”

Week 1 will bring a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs gainned the upper hand en route to another Super Bowl victory, so Reid knows the Ravens will be seeking revenge against Mahomes early in the season.

“I’m not sure what to anticipate or expect, but we’ll see how it all works out. You’ve got two good special teams going against each other, plus (Ravens Head Coach) John’s (Harbaugh) got a ton of experience there, so we’ll just see how it goes“, Reid added.

Reid, Mahomes come from losing in Chiefs’ debut last year

The Chiefs will kick off the NFL season as the reigning champions for the second straight year. But last time out, things didn’t go according to plan for Mahomes and company.

The Detroit Lions pulled off an upset by beating the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL season opener, with Jared Goff leading his side to a hard-fought, 21-20 victory at Arrowhead on Sep. 7, 2023. With that experience in mind, Reid is hoping his squad gets off to a better start this time, even though the Ravens could mean an even bigger challenge.