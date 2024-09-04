Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends final message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ahead of season opener

Head coach Andy Reid can't wait to see how Patrick Mahomes and company fare when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes‘ quest for an unprecedented three-peat starts Thursday, when the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead in the 2024 NFL season opener.

Needless to say, the football community is eagerly looking forward to watching this game after months of inactivity. Reid, meanwhile, is just curious to see how his players fare against Lamar Jackson and company.

“I’m curious to see what we’ve got,” Reid said Tuesday. “I mean, that’s always – I think that’s probably with every player, every coach, every fan, (and) every media person. They’re curious to see what you have and how you handle everything. That’s the best part about it. We will see how it goes.”

Week 1 will bring a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs gainned the upper hand en route to another Super Bowl victory, so Reid knows the Ravens will be seeking revenge against Mahomes early in the season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-24 in overtime to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-24 in overtime to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

I’m not sure what to anticipate or expect, but we’ll see how it all works out. You’ve got two good special teams going against each other, plus (Ravens Head Coach) John’s (Harbaugh) got a ton of experience there, so we’ll just see how it goes“, Reid added.

Advertisement
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson issues a strong message to Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

see also

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson issues a strong message to Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Reid, Mahomes come from losing in Chiefs’ debut last year

The Chiefs will kick off the NFL season as the reigning champions for the second straight year. But last time out, things didn’t go according to plan for Mahomes and company.

The Detroit Lions pulled off an upset by beating the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL season opener, with Jared Goff leading his side to a hard-fought, 21-20 victory at Arrowhead on Sep. 7, 2023. With that experience in mind, Reid is hoping his squad gets off to a better start this time, even though the Ravens could mean an even bigger challenge.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity nominated for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or
Women's Soccer

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity nominated for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or

Mets' Francisco Lindor gets honest about MVP race vs. Shohei Ohtani
MLB

Mets' Francisco Lindor gets honest about MVP race vs. Shohei Ohtani

Lionel Scaloni makes something clear about Argentina's No. 10 shirt during Lionel Messi's absence
Soccer

Lionel Scaloni makes something clear about Argentina's No. 10 shirt during Lionel Messi's absence

NFL News: Broncos make Bo Nix star teammate the highest-paid player in position history
NFL

NFL News: Broncos make Bo Nix star teammate the highest-paid player in position history

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo