The New York Jets had to use Zach Wilson as starting quarterback due to Aaron Rodgers‘ injury. The former BYU player is really struggling this season, but now the veteran player has sent a message to the team over this situation.

During the last offseason, the Jets decided to hire a veteran quarterback to replace Zach Wilson. The team’s front office wanted an experienced player to guide their former 2nd overall pick this year, and Aaron Rodgers was the perfect man for the job.

Unfortunately, their 2023 NFL season didn’t have a great start. During the team’s first drive against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury, and the Jets had to use Zach Wilson as starter once again.

Aaron Rodgers challenges the Jets’ offense amid Zach Wilson’s stuggles

Zach Wilson is not having a great season with the Jets. The 24-year-old quarterback had to take the team’s offense due to Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury, but he has struggled throughout the first three games of the year.

The quarterback has thrown four interceptions and only managed two touchdowns so far, which is beginning to frustrate the team’s fans. Despite his injury, Aaron Rodgers is closely monitoring his team and has recently sent a strong message to the offense, urging them to improve the situation as soon as possible.

“This is what teams have to go through,” Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. “There’s adversity points in every season. This year, it’s happening early and people are coming for us. There’s some heated conversations on the sideline and different things. I think we need to hold our poise a little better, really just offensively. We need to not have some of things happen on the sideline and to be a little better and just be a little better competitors.”

Rodgers also addressed Joe Namath’s comments regarding Zach Wilson. The Hall of Famer had criticized the 24-year-old for his performances, but the former Green Bay Packers player defended his teammate.

“I want to see us stick together through the tough times,” Rodgers said. “I said it to them during the preseason, our toughest task is going to be handling success, and that’s whether we’re having success or not having success. … When we’re not having success, how do we respond? And that goes for our fan base and former players as well. You’re not helping the cause.”

Will Aaron Rodgers return for the 2023 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers has disclosed that his rehab is progressing well, and the Super Bowl XLV champion has stated that he could potentially be ready for the playoffs if the Jets manage to advance.