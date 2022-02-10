In the same season he's been traded to the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff has to see how the Los Angeles Rams will play in the 2022 Super Bowl led by his replacement, Matthew Stafford. Here's what he had to say about it.

The Los Angeles Rams are enjoying the previous days of what will be a season-defining moment. Led by Matthew Stafford, they hope to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Bowl LVI, to be played in their own territory.

It's a massive opportunity for 34-year-old quarterback Stafford, who has struggled to get this far during his time in Detroit. Sean McVay and many others will also seek redemption after losing on Super Bowl LIII.

Jared Goff, however, won't have that chance. Instead, he'll have to sit and watch many of his former teammates try to win the championship with another guy at the helm. Here's what he had to say about it.

Jared Goff opens up on seeing Rams in Super Bowl LVI without him

After entering the NFL as the first overall pick in 2016 and having led the Rams to a Super Bowl trip three years later, Jared Goff's career had a big change in 2021, when the team traded him to the Lions for Stafford.

While he was suddenly involved in a struggling team like Detroit, Goff also saw how his former team paved the way towards the playoffs. However, as tough as it is to see it from the outside, he looks happy for his ex-teammates.

“Most of all, I’m happy for those guys because I know how hard they’ve worked, and they deserve it,” Goff told Bally Sports. “Of course, as a human, you feel like you can be missing out at times. But I think about, if I was in that situation, how would they feel about me? They’d be equally as thrilled for me."

But of course, Goff doesn't pretend like it doesn't hurt at least a little bit to not be part of this. Landing Stafford has certainly been an upgrade for the Rams, but to be fair, we'll never know how Goff would have responded to all the moves that the team made after his departure.

The truth is that Goff led them to a Super Bowl as well, even though it didn't end as expected. “I mean, it happened,” Goff said. “But it doesn’t matter. I think this whole league is ‘What have you done for me lately’?"

Jared Goff heaps praise on Matthew Stafford

"I’ve always been a huge fan of Matthew’s as a player and as a person,” Goff said about who replaced him at the Rams. “I know that what he went through the first part of his career was tough, and seeing him battle through that and get his opportunity now, it’s amazing. You root for people like that. It’s impossible not to. And it’s impossible not to root for good things to happen to good people.”

One can understand the "what ifs" going through Goff's head right now. It's probably not easy to see your former team progress so soon, but he's dealing with it remarkably well. Far from wishing them the worst, he seems to be happy for the people he worked with.