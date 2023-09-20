The Philadelphia Eagles might as well be the most talented team in the National Football League. Starting with Jalen Hurts and all the way through their defense, they’re simply stacked.

They’re also fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl, and were expected to be the most dominant powerhouse in the NFC this season. Despite their 2-0 record, that hasn’t been the case thus far.

The Eagles struggled to close out both the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, which is why veteran C Jason Kelce knows they can still do a whole lot better than this.

Eagles Aren’t Happy With Current Play, Says Jason Kelce

“We’re 2-0, which is good but we’re 2-0 and we know that we can very easily be 1-1 and we have not played football the way we want to play football yet,” Kelce said, per ProFootballTalk. “So the temperature of the team is a little bit on edge. I think everybody feels that we need to play better. If we want to live up to the expectations that we think we are capable of playing like, we need to make improvements.”

At the end of the day, their record shows 2-0, which is the most important thing. But fluky records tend to get exposed in the playoffs, and they cannot afford another heartbreaking end to a season after all they’ve invested.

The Eagles also have two new Offensive and Defensive Coordinators, so it might take some time before everybody’s on the same page. As long as they keep pushing and not settling, they’ll be fine.