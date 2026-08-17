Jaxson Dart receives answer from NFL after NY Giants QB’s frustration over concussion check in preseason game

The NFL has responded to Jaxson Dart's comments about him getting checked for a concussion during the New York Giants preseason game.

Jaxson Dart admitted being puzzled over his blue tent visit during the New York Giants first preseason game. The quarterback’s frustration is something to monitor as he was not happy since all it happened was he got the wind knocked out of him. Now, the NFL has responded.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “The NFL says the evaluation of Jaxson Dart was a ‘standard medical timeout’… There are multiple independent neurologists and medical trainers looking for impact and injury behavior on replay, which could lead to a player being checked.“

While it is true that when Dart fell to the ground he was slow to get up, the play didn’t end with Dart’s head being hit. What the doctors might have thought was that the ricochet of the fall might have caused some damage on the Giants signal-caller.

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Dart’s history with concussions might have played a part in all of this

The fact that Jaxson Dart was checked for concussions in five different occasions last season is clearly something the doctors take into consideration. Hence, that’s why precautions might have been taken with Dart, despite the NFL saying it was a standard procedure.

"The one concussion that Jaxson Dart had last year he wasn't even taken to the blue tent..



I think the Giants were a little upset that he even had to go in the tent on Saturday..



He was cleared and he was ready to go"@art_stapleton #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KkmdJ2Gc0Q — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 17, 2026

Considering Dart plays in a huge market like New York, and is one of the NFL’s youngest stars, it’s in the organization’s best interest to assure he is healthy. It might not make Dart happy, but it is what it is.

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Dart is not the only QB constantly on concussion watch

Dart is the one with the headlines right now, but he is not the first one. Famously, Tua Tagovailoa has four documented concussions. Three of them were in the NFL and two of them were relatively close from each other.

Tagovailoa is also an injury prone quarterback. Dart hasn’t gotten to that point. However, he plays in a way where he doesn’t take much care of his body. He must evolve a bit and take care of himself.