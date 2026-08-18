NY Giants’ Malik Nabers admits how tough it was to be sidelined, can’t confirm his Week 1 status

The New York Giants are counting on the highly anticipated return of Malik Nabers to the field ahead of the 2026 NFL season, as the primary weapon in the passing game for Jaxson Dart.

The excitement in East Rutherford about achieving great results has, among its key figures, the return of Malik Nabers to the field. The wide receiver acknowledged how difficult it was to be away from the game for so long, but he also made it clear that his talent is slowly returning to help the New York Giants.

“My soul’s been dead for so long just being away and knowing what I could’ve accomplished, knowing where I was before this happened. Every tear, every talk with the family, every down day… it just kept that in the back of my head to continue,” Nabers said during his press conference.

One of the most important wide receivers in the NFC also spoke about his chances of being on the field in Week 1: “The most important thing is my health. The most important thing is just completing every milestone that they have in front of me, giving good effort, continuing to come out here and be a great teammate to my teammates.”

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Returning from a serious injury

Returning from a serious injury requires a lot of caution, especially in a league as physical as the NFL. Malik Nabers knows this, which is why he does not want to rush the process. He needs to protect his body during this stage of the preseason in order to, in some way, be available to John Harbaugh in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants.

In late September 2025, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Nabers suffered a torn ACL and a meniscus tear in his right knee, forcing him to undergo surgery and, understandably, miss the entire season. Now, the WR has already seen action alongside his Giants teammates and is hopeful of returning to his old self.

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The leader of the receiving corps in New York

Malik Nabers is undoubtedly the top player in the Giants’ receiving corps, a group that boasts both depth and talent. Among them, Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to make the most of his opportunities, along with rookie Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Calvin Austin III.