NY Giants sign Najee Harris: How does the backfield in New York shape up?

Najee Harris joins the New York Giants for the 2026 NFL season, giving the backfield in East Rutherford a significant boost.

The New York Giants continue to build an elite roster for what will undoubtedly be a tough NFL season. According to insider Mike Garafolo, Najee Harris is joining the G-Men, further strengthening an elite ground game in the NFC.

The backfield’s main centerpiece is Cam Skattebo, who is making a strong recovery from a serious injury. Behind him is Tyrone Tracy Jr., while Devin Singletary is currently the third option.

John Harbaugh also has Eric Gray and Damon Bankston as options if needed. Harris brings his experience to New York, on a team expected to be a contender starting in Week 1.

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Harris’ last major injury

On September 21, 2025, Harris suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon on a non-contact play during a Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. The severe injury required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025 season after appearing in just three games playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Najee Harris #22 runs with the ball.

Now with the Giants, the former Alabama Crimson Tide player emerges as one of the team’s most accomplished running backs. If he stays healthy, he will undoubtedly be a great asset for Jaxson Dart.

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Skattebo remains the first option

Cam Skattebo plans to improve a specific aspect of his game, which he said will be to “run through people instead of around them.” This warning to his opponents shows the level of optimism surrounding the RB heading into next season.

These words reflect the level of confidence Skattebo has in becoming one of Dart’s main weapons starting in Week 1. Avoiding injuries will be key, and from there, the Giants’ offense could impose its will against any opponent.