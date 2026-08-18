Questioned NY Giants CB Deonte Banks admits finding joy back ahead of 2026 NFL season

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, the New York Giants are finding their footing, and that includes cornerback Deonte Banks, who made a blunt statement on his social media.

Deonte Banks is ready to prove the critics wrong in the 2026 NFL season. Coming off a troubling campaign in 2025 and facing plenty of competition within the New York Giants, the pressure is on for the 25-year-old defensive back.

With the regular-season debut against the Dallas Cowboys looming and the home stretch of the preseason right ahead, the former 24th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft dropped a clear message about reconnecting with the joyful side of football.

“Sh– fun again,” Banks wrote on a post on his Instagram stories along with a picture of him during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. At first glance, it may not seem like much. However, Banks’ social media statement sheds light on him regaining his confidence, and that’s exactly what John Harbaugh and the Giants want to see from the fourth-year defensive back.

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Banks is up for steep climb

The 2025 NFL season was anything but kind to Banks. After a very promising rookie campaign in 2023, Banks was in for a sophomore slump in 2024, but it was last year when things really went downhill. Banks had started 29 games in his first two seasons but was demoted to just six starts in 2025.

Deonte Banks of the NY Giants.

Statistically, there was no way to cover up his struggles. Banks recorded five pass deflections while allowing 26 receptions and a 149.7 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). According to the same source, Banks ranked 112th out of 114 NFL cornerbacks with an overall grade of 42.4, as well as a coverage grade of 45.0, which ranked 110th out of 114 cornerbacks.

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Ranking near the bottom of the table, it’s clear Banks has plenty of ground to make up for in the upcoming season. The G-Men have brought in new faces to the CB room, meaning Banks will have to earn his snaps.

NY Giants’ depth chart

Paulson Adebo and Greg Newsome will be the starting cornerbacks on the Giants’ defense. So far through training camp and the preseason, there haven’t been many reasons to believe that will change come Week 1. Banks could be next in line behind Adebo and perhaps rotate in at nickel.

However, there’s plenty of competition. Rookie Colton Hood is looking to make a statement right away, much like Banks did during his first season in 2023, while Ar’Darius Washington, whom Harbaugh knows from his time in Baltimore, may have an ace up his sleeve to earn a significant role on the defensive side of the ball.

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There is still time left, and much can change, especially as injuries and setbacks can pile up throughout the year.