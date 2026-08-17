NY Giants open to bolstering RB room with Najee Harris visiting the team

The New York Giants have a deep running back room, but they could be tempted to add more pieces as they hosted Najee Harris for a workout.

The New York Giants are looking to get better and a proven veteran like Najee Harris could be the answer. The G-Men already have plenty of names in the running back room, but the fact is that hosting the former Alabama man is a sign that they are still looking to improve.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Harris visited the Giants. Harris saw his career come down as he suffered a scary incident the last fourth of July where his eyesight was compromised, and also had a ruptured Achilles injury.

Now, Harris went from a prospect of an RB1 to a depth piece, but could still be useful as he is a tough blocker and a great back after initial contact. However, Harris would have to compete with plenty of backs on the Giants roster.

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Harris has plenty of names to beat on the Giants roster

The Giants have Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy, Eric Gray, Damon Bankston, and Turbo Miller on the roster. Now, Miller is injured, and Gray and Bankston are not on Harris’ level, on paper.

Free-agent RB Najee Harris is visiting today with the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/bIk9da8pPF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2026

His main competition would be both Singletary and Tracy. Now, Harris is a much better blocker than Tracy, who made John Harbaugh rant on the play where Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart went to the blue tent. As for Singletary, he is a much more physical back, but Singletary is very reliable.

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Harris’ career stats

Before suffering the Achilles tear and then the eye injury, Harris was as reliable as a running back could be. During his first four seasons, Harris didn’t miss a game and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in every single season.

He is also a great pass-catcher and barring the 2022 season, he had more yards after contact that that yards before contact. Hence, he is very resilient. Now, it’s time to see if he can earn a role on the Giants.