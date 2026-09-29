Jerry Jones admits the possibility of potentially upgrading the Cowboys’ roster

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-2 to start the 2026 NFL season, and Jerry Jones is open to the possibility of adding some new faces to the roster.

The Dallas Cowboys’ start to the 2026 NFL season has undoubtedly fallen short of expectations, at least statistically speaking. With two losses and just one win heading into Week 4, questions are being raised about whether Jerry Jones’ team should look to upgrade certain positions on the field.

According to the insider Jon Machota on X, America’s Team owner said on 105.3 The Fan that there are “conversations going on” right now about potentially upgrading the roster. However, he did not specify which positions the team is looking to strengthen.

That said, in order to avoid tampering violations, Jones declined to make specific comments about Joey Porter Jr.’s situation. The cornerback is currently at an impasse in contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and leaving Steel City is one of the possibilities.

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The Cowboys’ defense was one of the areas the franchise focused on most during the offseason. Will they continue adding names and talent in an effort to turn the season around in the short term?

Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second quarter.

Cowboys’ deficit so far this season

Despite maintaining an explosive offense led by Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys’ primary deficit in the 2026 NFL season continues to be their struggling defensive unit. The defense currently ranks near the bottom of the league, allowing 27.3 points per game (25th in the NFL) and a staggering 387.0 total yards per game (30th).

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The issue is particularly glaring against the run, where opponents are gouging them for 5.0 yards per carry and ranking 31st in rushing yards allowed (179.7 per game). Furthermore, the unit has been unable to get off the field on critical downs, sitting dead last in the league by allowing a 58.8% third-down conversion rate.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball as Markquese Bell #14 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Key takeaways

Jerry Jones acknowledged ongoing internal conversations about upgrading the roster.

Dallas holds a 1-2 record heading into Week 4.

heading into Week 4. Their defense currently allows 27.3 points per game.

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