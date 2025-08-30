Micah Parsons revealed new details about the hours before his agent, David Mulugheta, informed him that the Cowboys were willing to trade him to the Green Bay Packers. The player admitted that, on that very day, he was already losing patience.

“I told Dave: ‘Bro, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I need you to get something done soon.’ I haven’t not played football this long since I was in seventh grade. I was like: ‘Bro, you need to hurry up and get me on the field. You need to get me moving. I don’t really like this waiting game.’ You don’t understand how relieved I feel. It’s miserable. Missing the thing that you love. I couldn’t be out there and that kind of hurt me more than anything.”

As a pressure tactic, citing a back injury, Parsons did not participate in training camp or preseason while seeking a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. In the end, after the trade, he got that deal in Green Bay for four years and $188 million.

Did Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

Yes. The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers and, in exchange, received two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Parsons revealed that, although it was a very remote possibility, sitting out regular-season games with the Cowboys was indeed on the table.

“I was worried. It’s obviously not what I wanted (sit out games). I did not want to be in a position where I was missing opportunities. Not only to feed my family, but, like I said, the brotherhood. Them guys wanted me on the field as bad as I want to be on the field. They look at me as their big brother, like: ‘He needs to be out there. I know we can win with him. I know what he can do out there.’ So, yeah, I was worried about that, but now it’s resolved.”

