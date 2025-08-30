Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms incredible reason to justify why the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers

Jerry Jones continues to spark controversy after the Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to the Packers. One of his reasons for explaining the move has left fans and experts baffled.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones explained the reasons why trading Micah Parsons was the best move for the future of the Dallas Cowboys. In an incredible situation, the team owner said that, for him, a key factor was that with Parsons, they couldn’t stop the run.

“The facts are, specifically, we need to stop the run. We haven’t been able to stop the run at key times for several years. When you have the kind of extraordinary pass rush that Micah had, then the way to mitigate that pass rush is to run at you. If the pass rush doesn’t get you ahead, pretty big time, and you’re playing even or behind, then you’ve really got a problem in stopping the run.”

Because of that, Jones said that if Kenny Clark wasn’t included in the trade, the Cowboys wouldn’t have accepted any deal. Surprisingly, Jerry pointed out that Clark will be key to transforming their defense, using stopping the opponents’ running game as the starting point.

Why did Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

Jerry Jones said that the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons because two first-round picks are extremely valuable for the team’s future. Additionally, the owner said he is not concerned about the impact of his decision on the locker room.

“Not at all. I like what this does. I am absolutely zero worried about the locker room. That’s not meant to diminish anything here, but I’m just not concerned at all about the locker room. It takes a lot of players to play and win in this game, and the locker room knows we’ve got a lot of good players.”

