Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys started the 2025 season with very little hope after Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons. A loss in the opener against the Eagles seemed to confirm the forecast, and coupled with CeeDee Lamb’s injury in Week 3, there was practically no optimism left.

However, the team showed signs of life thanks to Prescott leading one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Cowboys scored 40 points in an epic tie with the Packers and then put up 37 to defeat the Jets. With a 2-2-1 record and Philadelphia’s downfall, anything is possible.

However, if the Cowboys want to make an unexpected playoff run, injuries are a key factor for any Super Bowl contender. For that reason, a new injury to a player on Brian Schottenheimer’s team could be a huge blow.

Who got injured with Cowboys?

Miles Sanders suffered a left knee injury with the Dallas Cowboys and the running back will be out for the rest of the season. The information was confirmed by the team’s director of player personnel, Stephen Jones, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, attrition will get you. We just found out we’re going to lose Miles sanders for the year, our running back. That’s just part of it.”

Who is Cowboys’ starting running back?

Javonte Williams is the starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys and, as expected, his workload will increase following Mikes Sanders’ injury. Additionally, a key name to provide depth at the position will be Jaydon Blue.