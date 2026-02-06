Jerry Jones confirms final decision on George Pickens’ future with Cowboys and new contract for 2026

Jerry Jones confirmed that he intends to give George Pickens a contract extension so that the wide reciever stays with the Dallas Cowboys for a long time. During an interview with Tommy Yarrish, the team’s owner mentioned that the star player is seen as a key part of the project for the future.

“I’m talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him He’s better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I’m looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time.”

The Cowboys’ offense looked impressive in the 2025 season with Pickens, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb. Because of that, the quarterback put pressure on Jones to sign George as soon as possible and ensure the same chemistry for 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will George Pickens sign contract extension with Cowboys?

George Pickens said that he would like to sign a contract extension, but that everything depends on the negotiations between his agent David Mulugheta, and Jerry Jones. “Just the ultimate best deal when it helps everybody. If it’s the best thing for both parties, then I’m willing to do anything. But like I said, I can’t control it, so I just kind of chill.”

Will George Pickens leave the Cowboys?

If Jerry Jones does not give George Pickens a contract extension, the wide receiver would become a free agent and generate a lot of interest around the NFL. However, Jones would also have the option of using the franchise tag on him.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones sends clear message to Micah Parsons after Cowboys’ controversy on social media

By the way, during Super Bowl week, Micah Parsons hinted that he would try to convince Pickens to sign with the Packers. This was Jones’ response in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “We think a lot of George Pickens as well. I’m sure having played him, he thinks a lot of him as well. So, we’re really proud to have him as a Cowboy.”