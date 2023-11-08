

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most important franchises in football, but they haven’t won a Super Bowl in 27 years. In the last two seasons, Mike McCarthy and his players have made it to the playoffs only to be stopped by the San Francisco 49ers. Consequently, the pressure on Dak Prescott is immense.

In 2023, the Cowboys have a record of 5-3 and it seems unlikely that they will take the NFC East away from the Eagles. However, despite a 28-23 loss in Philadelphia, Jerry Jones is convinced that this version of Dallas can go a long way.

Certainly, the optimism from the owner of the Dallas Cowboys has a lot to do with Prescott. Despite the criticism for his lack of championships in the NFL, Jones is a believer. It all happened during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“I know that’s maybe a little different thing to hear from me, but if Dak can have those kinds of games, we can, I think, get where we want to be this year. We really had some players play well. The standout of course was Dak.”

Micah Parsons also defends Dak Prescott

In recent weeks, Micah Parsons has been one of Dak Prescott’s biggest supporters. The NFL’s defensive star made it clear once again after the game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Dak is a freaking warrior. That’s Dak Prescott, bro. He’s a dog. He’s a warrior. I have an unbelievable amount of confidence in him. I felt he had a great game. People need to put more respect on him. He outplayed everyone today.”

Dallas Cowboys add a big weapon for Dak Prescott

So, in order to get to the Super Bowl, Jerry Jones keeps making moves to help Dak Prescott and the offense. That’s why, in a very intriguing move, the Cowboys signed wide receiver Martavis Bryant to their practice squad.

Bryant was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. During his early years in the league, Bryant had spectacular moments while playing alongside legendary quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

What is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys?

This is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys: Giants, @Carolina, Washington, Seattle, Eagles, @Buffalo, @Miami and Detroit. That final stretch of the season is brutal facing five teams which probably are going to to make the playoffs.

Will the Dallas Cowboys be in the playoffs?

After Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys hold the No.6 spot in the NFC thanks to a 5-3 record. They’re currently the second best Wild Card team in the conference and remain behind the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in the race for the NFC East.

A reasonable projection is that a 10-7 record would be enough to get into the playoffs. However, anything is possible and the Cowboys priority should be in possible home-field advantage. The Eagles and the 49ers seem like the biggest threats to achieve that.