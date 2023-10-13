Deion Sanders already has a 'favorite' team for his sons in the NFL

Deion Sanders is producing a major transformation for Colorado in college football. In his first season with the Buffaloes, Coach Prime already has four wins. That’s more than the total number many experts projected in 2023.

Colorado has a 4-2 record which includes victories against TCU, Nebraska, Colorado State and Arizona State. However, two big losses facing Oregon and USC reminded everyone this is still a program in a huge rebuilding process.

During this season, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, sons of Deion Sanders, have been extraordinary. That’s why both are being closely followed by many scouts in the NFL.

Nevertheless, the former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers already has a team in mind for them. In case his sons make it all the way to the Draft, one franchise could have an advantage.

Deion Sanders wants the Atlanta Falcons for his sons

Deion Sanders welcomed an Atlanta Falcons’ scout in Boulder and made a big pitch regarding his sons. Rich Sanders, which by the way isn’t related to Coach Prime, admitted the proposal.

In a hilarious video, Coach Prime encourages the scout to tell everyone on social media what they talked about. “Hey, we ain’t coming back unless we bringing the Sanders boys to the A. Both of them.”

After hearing that, Deion Sanders’ also had a message. “That’s all I’m saying. Hey, how y’all feeling about that? The A. How y’all feeling about that. Let’s go.” Rich responded: “It would be good for the A. Good for the city.”

In 1989, Deion was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the NFL Draft. He quickly became one of the most electrifying players in the league, widely known for his amazing performances at the cornerback position.

During his illustrious career, Sanders was a two-time Super Bowl champion, with victories in Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl XXX with the Dallas Cowboys. He was named to eight Pro Bowls and twice got the award as NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number.

Will Deion Sanders become a head coach in the NFL?

A few weeks ago, during an interview with First Take, Deion Sanders faced the big question. Shannon Sharpe tried to take him off guard by suggesting he should go and take a job as head coach in the NFL.

Coach Prime just smiled and gave an epic answer. “I’m not going to the NFL. I like it here in Boulder. I love it right here. I know where you’re getting at.” All fans gathered around the set just went crazy when he said that.