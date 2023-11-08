The Dallas Cowboys continue to seek their first Super Bowl win in almost three decades. In the last two seasons, the San Francisco 49ers have dashed their hopes in the playoffs and that’s why the pressure around Dak Prescott is increasing.

This year, Mike McCarthy’s team has a record of 5-3 and the worrisome aspect is that they continue to lose key games. Last Sunday, a new example was the 28-23 defeat against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Now, in a final effort by the Dallas Cowboys to become a favorite in the NFL, Jerry Jones has secured one of the most unexpected signings in recent years. Undoubtedly, a big move to improve the offense led by Prescott.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been signed to the Cowboys’s practice squad. He hasn’t played in the league since 2018.

Who is Martavis Bryant?

Martavis Bryant is a 31-year-old wide receiver who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. During his early years in the league, Bryant had spectacular moments while playing alongside legendary quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

However, in March 2016, Bryant was suspended for the entire season by the NFL for violating the substance abuse policy. Although he returned to the team in 2017, he was never the same.

In 2018, the Raiders gave him a new opportunity after a trade with the Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick. That same year, following a season plagued by injuries, the wide receiver once again violated the conditions of his reinstatement and was suspended indefinitely.

Faced with this situation, Martavis Bryant went in 2021 to Canada to play with the Toronto Argonauts but didn’t even show up for training camp and was released. He also had brief stints in the Indoor Football League and the XFL.

Will Dak Prescott win the Super Bowl with the Cowboys?

At the moment, Dak Prescott has CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup among his wide receivers. If head coach Mike McCarthy can revive the best version of Martavis Bryant, there’s no doubt he could become a key player for the Cowboys.

His big plays with the Steelers are a testament to the fact that, when he avoided off-field issues, Martavis had the potential to be a star on the level of Antonio Brown. However, in both cases, their behavior squandered all that potential in Pittsburgh.

Will the Dallas Cowboys be in the playoffs?

After Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys hold the No.6 spot in the NFC thanks to a 5-3 record. They’re currently the second best Wild Card team in the conference and remain behind the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in the race for the NFC East.

A reasonable projection is that a 10-7 record would be enough to get into the playoffs. However, anything is possible and the Cowboys priority should be in possible home-field advantage. The Eagles and the 49ers seem like the biggest threats to achieve that.

What is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys?

This is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys: Giants, @Carolina, Washington, Seattle, Eagles, @Buffalo, @Miami and Detroit. That final stretch of the season is brutal facing five teams which probably are going to to make the playoffs.