This year’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series showcases a particularly unique team: the New York Jets. The AFC East club was initially reluctant to participate in the show, and now Aaron Rodgers has candidly shared his perspective on the experience.

The Jets have built a highly competitive roster this year. The main addition was Aaron Rodgers, who was traded from the Packers to New York in a blockbuster move during this offseason.

According to NFL regulations, the Jets were among the teams eligible for selection to feature in this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’. Despite the team’s uncertainty, they ultimately had no alternative but to participate.

Aaron Rodgers’ honest take on the ‘Hard Knocks’ series

It is no secret that the Jets didn’t want to participate in this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’. New York has been doing an intense work to become a successful franchise, and Aaron Rodgers’ arrival was the first step.

At the end of the 2022 campaign, the Jets knew that they needed a veteran quarterback. At the same time, Rodgers wanted to leave the Packers, so it was a perfect match between both sides.

A few weeks after his arrival, the Super Bowl XLV champion has revealed that he is in love with his new team. And now, he has talked about the ‘Hard Knocks’ series, making a huge revelation about the show.

“There was an idea — honestly I hadn’t seen (Hard Knocks) in a few years — that it would be one big distraction after another,” Rodgers said. “I will say this hasn’t been that at all. It’s been authentic with our guys. I think it’s been great.”