The New York Jets will have a new running back for the 2023 NFL season. The AFC East team has agreed terms with RB Dalvin Cook, who accepted an astonishing offer to join Aaron Rodgers‘ offense.

Dalvin Cook had a very tough offseason. The running back was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this year, saving some money that the 4-time Pro Bowler was due to receive.

After making this decision, the 28-year-old started searching for a new team. While several franchises showed interest in his services, the New York Jets ultimately persuaded him to join their cause and support Aaron Rodgers this year.

Jets sign Dalvin Cook to an astonishing deal

Following Ezekiel Elliott’s decision to join the New England Patriots, Dalvin Cook has selected his new team. After several days of negotiations, the running back has accepted an unbelievable offer to play for the Jets this year.

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have signed Dalvin Cook to a one-year, $8.6 million deal. This has surprised everybody, as the running back was very clear that he wanted a long-term contract to play.

Cook is set to strengthen Aaron Rodgers’ offense, but there might be some awkwardness with the other running backs. Despite Breece Hall being sidelined due to a torn ACL, Michael Carter recently expressed opposition to Dalvin’s arrival.

“We ignore it. Talk is cheap,” Carter said yesterday about Cook’s rumors, via the New York Post. “Dalvin’s a great player. Dalvin’s probably one of the best college football running backs of all time [at Florida State], in my opinion growing up in North Florida. He’s a really good player. At the same time, we feel like we’re great players, too. We’re just young in our careers. We’re all chasing greatness in terms of team and personal goals. Nothing but respect for [Cook], but we’re not really focused on that. We’re just trying to get better and grind.”