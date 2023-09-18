Following their Week 1 emotional win, the New York Jets faced a tougher challenge when they visited the Dallas Cowboys. It was supposed to be a clash between two of the best defenses in the NFL, but that wasn’t the case.

The Cowboys’ defense showed up from the start, and the Jets — predictably — struggled to move the chains with Zach Wilson behind center. Eventually, their defense crumbled as well due to tired legs.

That’s why Wilson — who’s slated to fill in for Aaron Rodgers after he suffered a season-ending injury — acknowledges he needs to be better if this team wants to find success.

Zach Wilson Admits He Needs To Improve

“I feel like I’m seeing it well. I really do,” Wilson said after the loss. “It’s really unfortunate to show that as an offense. We’ve got to be better. I need to be better. But we are right there. So, it’s long season. We’re going to watch this film and see how we can improve. Everyone trusts and believes in each other. Everyone loves each other. We’re excited for the challenge.”

The Jets still have plenty of time to figure things out, and they do have one of the most talented defenses in the league, not to mention a plethora of young playmakers on offense, such as Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

Nonetheless, Sunday’s game proved that maybe they need to reconsider their stance on making Wilson the undisputed QB1, as he completed just 12 of 27 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.