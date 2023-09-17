Aaron Rodgers signed with the New York Jets trying to finally win the second Super Bowl in his illustrious career. It was a very controversial offseason when he decided to go on a darkness retreat and then leave the Green Bay Packers.

In the end, the ideal trade package arrived and Rodgers got his wish. Furthermore, he was joined by very familiar faces such as Randall Cobb or Allen Lazard and stars like Dalvin Cook.

However, in the fourth play of the opener against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon and everyone thought his season was over. That might not be true.

Aaron Rodgers plans a comeback for the NFL playoffs

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers and his medical staff are aiming at a possible return this season even with the Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1.

Schefter points out Cam Akers came back from a similar injury in 2021 and it only took him five months. However, if that somehow happens, that timeline would be exactly the Super Bowl date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Rodgers will be expected to look at the entire situation, not just his condition, to see if a return at some point this season is even possible, as much of a long shot as it might be, sources said.”

Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport gave more specifics of the situation. “Aaron Rodgers is targeting an improbable playoff return from his torn Achilles after undergoing an innovative surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles. A procedure designed to accelerate the normal rehabilitation process from such an injury.”

When will Aaron Rodgers return?

The probabilities are really low for Aaron Rodgers to return in 2023. However, the immediate decision made by the quarterback and the medical staff is to give him at least a chance.

“Sources say renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team performed a procedure to place an internal brace, called an Achilles ‘speed bridge’, on Rodgers’ fully torn left Achilles. While there are no guarantees, the speed bridge protects the repair and opens up the possibility of an earlier return.”

Nevertheless, all this effort will be in vain if the New York Jets don’t deliver and make the postseason. Zach Wilson was officially named the starter, but he had another bad performance in a 30-10 loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.