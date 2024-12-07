The 2024 NFL season is entering its final stretch, and the New York Jets are in desperate need of a win in Week 14 against the Dolphins. However, Aaron Rodgers may have to face this crucial matchup without two key teammates.

Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets has been anything but smooth. He tore his Achilles during his first drive with the team, and while he is now healthy, his performance has been underwhelming.

Despite speculation that Rodgers might not return next year, he still has to finish this season, and he’s determined to end it on a strong note.

Aaron Rodgers could be without two crucial teammates against the Dolphins

The Jets are clinging to a slim playoff hope. They need to win all their remaining games and rely on other results to have a chance, which is remarkable given their current position.

At 3-9, the Jets have endured a deeply disappointing season. Rumors suggest the team may part ways with Rodgers after this campaign, but for now, he’s focused on finishing the season.

The Jets have less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs. Their Week 14 matchup against the Dolphins is critical, but they might have to face it without two key players.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall were listed as doubtful on Thursday’s practice report. Losing either player would be a major blow to the Jets’ already slim chances.

What’s next for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

Fans are already speculating about Rodgers’ future in 2025. While the veteran quarterback has expressed his desire to stay with the Jets, the team might not share that enthusiasm after this disappointing season.

Trading Rodgers could be an option for the Jets, but it’s unlikely they’ll receive significant draft capital for him given his struggles this year. For now, the focus remains on finishing the season as strongly as possible.

