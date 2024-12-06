Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero names the greatest soccer player in history

Alessandro Del Piero, a symbol of Juventus and Italian soccer, enjoyed a storied career that spanned 19 seasons, including a stint in Serie B, where he remained loyal to the club during its most challenging period.

Having shared the pitch with some of the game’s most remarkable talents, Del Piero has a clear answer to the question of who stands as the greatest soccer player of all time.

In an interview with ESPN three years ago, Del Piero reflected on the two players who have defined soccer over the past 15 years. When asked to weigh in on the eternal Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate, the Italian legend’s admiration for Messi was evident: “Leo was born to play soccer. He’s the most beautiful thing you can see on the field,” Del Piero remarked.

On choosing between the two, he added: “Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? I’ve never answered that question in my life because it’s so hard to choose. But at the same time, it’s easy to choose. I could close my eyes, pick one, and that player would be the best for me. Both are incredible.”

Alessandro Del Piero and Lionel Messi at the FIFA Ballon d’Or ceremony in 2015. (IMAGO / ANP)

A career that barely crossed paths with Ronaldo and Messi

Interestingly, despite his long tenure at Juventus, Del Piero only rarely shared the field with either Ronaldo or Messi. Juventus’ relegation to Serie B in the mid-2000s coincided with the rise of the two global icons, meaning Del Piero’s peak years largely preceded their dominance.

The day Messi shined against Del Piero’s Juventus

The 2005 Joan Gamper Trophy clash between Barcelona and Juventus marked a pivotal moment in soccer history. A young Lionel Messi, wearing the No. 30 jersey, put on a stunning display in what many consider the dawn of a new era in soccer.

Even Juventus’ coach at the time, Fabio Capello, admitted he was so impressed by Messi’s performance that he contemplated seeking a loan deal for the young Argentine. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Juventus securing the win on penalties. Del Piero played the full 90 minutes that day but even he couldn’t overshadow the brilliance of the budding Barcelona star.

Del Piero’s legacy at Juventus

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Juventus’ history, Del Piero made his debut in 1993 and remained loyal to the club until the summer of 2012. Over 705 appearances, he scored 290 goals and secured 13 domestic trophies across multiple decades. Additionally, he was instrumental in Juventus winning their last UEFA Champions League title in 1996, along with the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.