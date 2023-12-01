Jim Harbaugh might get a big offer to return as head coach in the NFL

Jim Harbaugh could receive an offer from the Chicago Bears to return to the NFL. According to a report by Dianna Russini, after a spectacular season with Michigan in college football, the head coach might come back to the team where he was a quarterback in the 80s.

“The Chicago Bears are another organization I’ve heard has had some conversations about that depending on which decision they make with this coaching staff that is in place and, of course, what they do with that quarterback situation.”

The Bears could have up to two selections in the Top 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it is speculated that the next weeks are a final test for coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields. Following that blockbuster trade with Carolina, a new strategist could have the opportunity to go for names like Caleb Williams or Marvin Harrison Jr.

“Jim (Harbaugh) is certainly a name that is respected in league circles in the NFL. Ownership is obviously very interested in what he could bring back to the NFL. So, I certainly think this is going to just continue as we get closer to the end of the regular season when ownership can start that process of the coach search.”

How long is the contract of Jim Harbaugh with Michigan?

In 2022, Jim Harbaugh signed a five-year, $36.7 million contract extension with Michigan. The head coach arrived to the Wolverines in 2015 after four seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh was really close of winning Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens and three of those four seasons were at least of 11 wins with the 49ers. However, he decided to return to his alma mater.

Jim Harbaugh and his link with the Chicago Bears

Jim Harbaugh played for the Chicago Bears from 1987 to 1993. After his college career at Michigan, he was selected by legendary head coach Mike Ditka with the No.26 overall pick in the 1987 Draft.

Harbaugh had a 35-30 record with the Bears and also played for teams such as the Colts, Ravens, Chargers, Lions and Panthers. He was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1995 with Indianapolis and that same season went to the Pro Bowl.