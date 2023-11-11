Jim Harbaugh has managed to make Michigan one of the favorites to win the national championship in college football. The Wolverines are undefeated and everything points to them securing a spot in the playoffs.

However, after the sign-stealing scandal around the program, the Big Ten announced a historic decision by suspending the coach for the remainder of the regular season.

Though Harbaugh and Michigan requested a temporary restraining order for him to coach until both parts explain their arguments, there was no possible ruling on Saturday and he missed the crucial game in NCAA against Penn State. This was the university’s official statement.

“Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered. Today’s action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference’s own handbook, violates basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed.”

What happened with Jim Harbaugh?

Though the Big Ten admitted it has no evidence to blame Jim Harbaugh of the sign-stealing, the conference still gave him a three-game suspension sparking a national controversy.

The verdict means Michigan violated the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy by using scouts to steal signs from their rivals in different cities and stadiums. However, the key point of the situation is that, according to Harbaugh and the Wolverines, a punishment has been issued without hearing from the accused.

“We are dismayed at the Commissioner’s rush to judgment when there is an ongoing NCAA investigation, one in which we are fully cooperating. We look forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly.”

Jim Harbaugh: Why is Michigan coach sidelined?

The Big Ten considers that Jim Harbaugh was involved in the sign-stealing process developed by Michigan, and as a consequence, the coach has been suspended for the games against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.

However, at this moment, it is still unknown what would happen in the playoffs and a hypothetical national championship game. Following the announcement from the Big Ten, Harbaugh is allowed to coach the team throughout the week in practice, but is not permitted to be on the sidelines during those Wolverines’ matchups.