After tearing his ACL, Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is starting his recovery by making a promise.

Detroit Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson promised to ditch his signature leaping celebrations after tearing his ACL in Week 10. Hutchinson suffered the season-ending injury upon landing awkwardly after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in Munich.

On Thursday night, Hutchinson broke his silence on Instagram to thank fans and share his mindset ahead of surgery. While head coach Dan Campbell refused to ban player celebrations, Hutchinson admitted he is making a permanent change himself.

“I’ve jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me,” Hutchinson wrote. “Two things I know for sure: I always come back stronger. That’s the last time I go airborne.”

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Hutchinson is not coming back until 2027

Detroit officially placed Hutchinson on injured reserve, ending his 2026 NFL season after nine games. Before the freak landing, the star pass rusher had racked up 6.0 sacks, 24 combined tackles, and 18 quarterback hits.

Aidan Hutchinson speaks for the first time since tearing his ACL on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1md9OKDZ0w — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 20, 2026

ACL reconstruction typically requires nine to twelve months of rehabilitation, pushing Hutchinson’s return timeline into the 2027 season. He closed his post by urging Detroit’s surging defense to “hold down the fort til I’m back, boys” during their playoff push.

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Hutchinson has already came back from a serious injury

While losing a defensive cornerstone hurts, Detroit remains confident because Hutchinson has already conquered a devastating lower-body setback. Back in Week 6 of the 2024 season against Dallas, he suffered a fractured tibia and fibula that required emergency surgery.

Hutchinson attacked that grueling rehab with relentless intensity, returning to full strength without losing his explosive first step. Having proven his resilience once before, Detroit expects him to come back just as dominant in 2027.

Key takeaways

Aidan Hutchinson promised to ditch his leaping celebrations after tearing his ACL in Week 10.

after tearing his ACL in Week 10. Detroit officially placed Aidan Hutchinson on injured reserve , ending his 2026 season after nine games.

, ending his 2026 season after nine games. Aidan Hutchinson racked up 6.0 sacks, 24 combined tackles, and 18 quarterback hits this season.